Driver arrested after Kansas high-speed chase, crash

HARVEY COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Harvey County are investigating a suspect after a high-speed chase and crash.

Just after 1p.m. on Thursday, Newton police officers attempted to stop a vehicle that had reportedly stolen fuel from a gas station, according to a social media report.

The vehicle fled at speeds exceeding 100 mph. During the chase officers reported the driver swerved at and intentionally ran officers off the roadway.

The vehicle crashed on Interstate 135 just north of the Hesston exit and the driver fled on foot.

Officers captured him a short time later. The driver claims he is a parole absconder from another state and had stolen the vehicle, according to deputies.

The fleeing driver and the driver of the vehicle he collided with were transported for medical treatment.

A Hesston patrol car was lost due to a vehicle fire.

This driver will be booked for three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, pending review of potential attempted murder of a law enforcement officer charges by the County Attorney’s Office. Name of the suspect was not released.