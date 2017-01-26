Christopher and Banks launches new store format inside Big Creek Crossing

By GARRETT SAGER

Hays Post

Christopher and Banks has launched a new store format inside Big Creek Crossing.

The new format furthers the company’s commitment to its Missy, Petite, Women (MPW) format, allowing customers to shop for sizes 4P-24W all in one location.

“We’re excited to bring our new MPW brand to Hays, Kansas, all under one store,” said Kim Falke, District Manager. “It’s a one-stop shop now, you don’t have to worry about walking down the hall to another store,” she said.

As a company about four years ago, Christopher & Banks started reviewing its product lines and how its customers shopped. According to Falke, many of the company’s clientele shopped at both stores, adding it just made more sense to have the customers shop at one store instead of two.

The MPW store format has been implemented in about half the Christopher & Banks stores nationwide, according to Falke. Christopher & Banks operates in 45 states with more than 400 stores.

As for Hays and Big Creek Crossing, it was just time for the change Falke said with a wink.

“Change is a bad word for some, but for others it’s a good one,” she said. “It’s all about doing what’s right for our customers. We don’t want them to worry about going to two different places anymore.”

Falke said Christopher & Banks thrives by knowing the customer and getting to know them — even by name.

Michelle Jarmer, store manger, and her team have loyal regular customers, with whom they have forged a strong bond, according to Falke.

The store is now open after three days of being closed for the new store format transition. The store is still located next to Famous Footwear and will operate under standard mall hours.