Carol A. Brant, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at the St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, Kansas. She was born on February 19, 1946 in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the daughter of Melvin & Anna Wirschack Bruebaker. A resident of Scott City, Kansas since 1984 moving from Ingalls, Kansas, she was a homemaker.

On April 18, 1967 she married Rex D. Brant in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He passed away on May 25, 2009 in Scott City, Kansas.

Survivors Include her One Son – Willie Brant of Humboldt, Iowa, One Daughter – Rene Brant of Hastings, Nebraska, Two Brothers – Jim Bruebaker of Colorado, Lonnie Bruebaker of Garden City, Kansas, Ten Grandchildren and Four Great Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband, One Son, One Daughter, Two Sisters and One Brother.

Memorial Services will be held at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, Kansas at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 28, 2017 with Pastor Bob Bates presiding.

There will be no calling times.