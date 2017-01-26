Bragg suspended from KU men’s basketball team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self announced Thursday that Carlton Bragg Jr. has been suspended indefinitely from the team effective immediately.

“Carlton is suspended for a violation of team rules,” Self said. “This violation is not connected to the alleged incident in McCarthy Hall on December 17th.”

No charges have been filed, and police have not publicly identified any suspects. Five of Self’s players are listed as witnesses on the police report.

Self is deferring to police in declining to publicly discuss what any of the players have confided in him about the matter he says he learned about from the athletics department the day it was reported Dec. 18.