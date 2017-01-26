Fort Hays State’s online education again receives national nod

Fort Hays State University again has been honored on a national list of the best online universities.

“With skyrocketing tuition costs, an increasingly mobile labor force, and rapid tech innovation, online education is growing in quality and relevance. This College Choice ranking seeks to help students figure out if online education is right for them, and if so, where they should enroll,” College Choice said in a statement.

FHSU ranked 28th on the list, which was topped, in order, by Western Kentucky University, Penn State and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

