2nd Busiest Year on Record at Wichita Eisenhower Airport

WICHITA–Passenger traffic at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport increased 1.97% over 2015, making it the second busiest year on record with 1,602,311 total passengers, according to a media release.

The growth in traffic is due in part to the addition of three new, nonstop destinations, St. Louis, Phoenix, and Orlando-Sanford, plus, the convenient and modern new terminal continues to draw passengers.

In 2016, June, September and October set new monthly records in passenger traffic.

The busiest year at the Wichita airport occurred in 2008 when there were 1,619,075 total passengers. The 2016 achievement is significant because the capacity (number of available seats) was down 15% compared to 2008, yet traffic was down just 1% from that record year.