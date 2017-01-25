WWE Hall of Famer Animal will headline Russell wrestling event, fantasy camp

Submitted

RUSSELL – World Wrestling Xpress announced the competitors for its super show – “Body Slam on Cancer 3” – which will take place Feb. 4 at the Russell High School Gym. The promotion’s heavyweight, women’s and tag team champions will all be defended. This event is a benefit for the Relay For Life of Russell County.

This is the third year WWX has teamed up with Relay For Life. Each year the event grows.

Professional wrestlers scheduled to compete include: Former WWE star and currant AIWF World heavyweight Champion Rodney Mack with Professor P, Former WWE Women’s Champion Jazz, Justa Mazing, K.O. Kendra, Flex Reed, The Bodyguard, Ajax Adams, Flawless Brandon Wallace, Jaden Roller, and many more. Several Championships will be on the line. The gates to this event will open at 6:30 PM. Concessions and merchandise will be sold.

WWX will also be hosting a Wrestling Seminar with WWE Hall of Fame member Road Warrior Animal. Animal was half of the legendary tag team the Legion of Doom Road Warriors. The team held just about every tag team title in the wrestling industry. The seminar starts at 11 am also at the Russell High School Gym.

At 2 pm, Animal will put on a Fantasy Camp for fans. This will be a family-friendly experience. Fans will be able to get a taste of what it is like to get in the ring. Fans will get a chance to take a photo with Animal. Animal will also make a special appearance at the wrestling event for autographs. Tickets for the event can be purchased at OPI in Russell or Perks and That Critter Place in Great Bend.

Tickets can also be purchased online at https://squareup.com/store/world-wrestling-xpress.

For more information go to www.facebook.com/WWXWorldWrestlingXpress/ or contact Damian Morgenstern at (785-650-3612).