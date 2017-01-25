Phillipsburg resident Sharon Ann Hodge died January 24, 2017 at the Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney, Nebraska at the age of 77.

She was born September 9, 1939 the daughter of Arthur & Hazel (Walter) Bane.

Sharon was united in marriage to Willis E. Hodge on June 27, 1959 in Phillipsburg, KS. He preceded her in death on Dec. 18, 2012.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, Maynard & Douglas Bane; 2 daughters, Bonnie Spangler & Sherie Dougherty; & two grandchildren, Zachary Dougherty & Alicia Sanson.

Survivors include 3 daughters, Belinda Morgan of Nixa, MO, Beverly J. Weis of Wichita, KS & Tracy J. Sanson of Phillipsburg; 2 sisters, Joy Henrich of Vilonia, AR & Eunita Windscheffel of San Diego, CA; 9 grandchildren; & 15 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2017 in the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg, with Pastor LeRoy Herder officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Phillipsburg.

Mrs. Hodge will lie in state from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday & 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, 1115 2nd Street, Phillipsburg, KS 67661. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for visitation at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Isis Shrine Traveling Fund or Alicia Sanson Oxford House.

Online condolences: www.olliffboeve.com.