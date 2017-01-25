Sen. Moran to chair Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction-VA

OFFICE OF SEN. MORAN



WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) was selected Tuesday to serve as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies. This selection rounds out Sen. Moran’s focus on national security and complements his membership on the Defense and State, Foreign Operations Appropriations Subcommittees.

“This chairmanship gives me the opportunity to address Department of Defense investments in infrastructure, the quality of life for military families, and also make improvements at the Department of Veterans Affairs to better serve our nation’s veterans,” Sen. Moran said. “I take seriously my role in being a responsible steward of taxpayer dollars and will work to make certain funding is prioritized in order to follow through on the commitments made to our military men and women before and after their service, and to support critical infrastructure at home and abroad vital to keeping Kansans and Americans safe.”

“The Aerospace Industries Association congratulates Senator Moran on being named Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies,” said AIA President and CEO David F. Melcher. “He is a staunch advocate for the aerospace and defense industry and understands not only our dedication to providing the best capability to the warfighter at the best value to the taxpayer, but also our potential to create thousands of high-skill, high-paying American jobs. We look forward to working with him to achieve our mutual goals of ensuring our national security and boosting the strength of our economy.”

National Commander of The American Legion Charles Schmidt added, “The American Legion congratulates Sen. Moran on his appointment as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies. We sincerely look forward to working with Senator Moran and his Senate colleagues to help put veterans and their families first.”

“I am very exciting for Kansas and Jerry. This new role demonstrates his leadership in the U.S. Senate,” said Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, John G. Montgomery of Junction City, Kan. “His chairmanship will mean great things for Kansas.”

“Senator Moran’s chairmanship of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies represents his strong commitment to those military members who serve or have served our country,” said Governor’s Military Council Executive Director Perry Wiggins. “The United States Armed Forces, service members and their families, our nation’s veterans and Kansans in particular, have an excellent advocate in Senator Jerry Moran.”

As the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman, Sen. Moran will prioritize investments in programs and policies that are vital to the United States Armed Forces and veterans across the nation. Through the subcommittee’s jurisdiction over certain elements within the Department of Defense, Sen. Moran will work to ensure military installations and critical infrastructure around the globe are ready to support our Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines, as well as their families. Additionally, with jurisdiction over the Department of Veterans Affairs budget, Sen. Moran aims to improve VA programs that provide veterans with the timely, quality healthcare and benefits they have earned.

Sen. Moran has worked throughout his time in Congress to improve the quality of life for the nearly 250,000 veterans living in Kansas. He has served on both the House and Senate Veterans’ Affairs committees and will continue this service in the 115th Congress.

Sen. Moran will continue to serve as a member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee for Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies.