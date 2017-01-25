Police ask for help with information in 1987 Kansas murder

BARTON COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities in Barton County are asking the public to come forward with any information they might have involving a “cold case.”

In 1987, Roberta Mae Klotz was found dead in her home, apparently asphyxiated. Over the years, Detectives from the Great Bend Police Department and Investigators from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation have followed up on numerous leads, but have never been able to make an arrest in the case.

The Department asks that anyone with any information regarding what happened to Ms. Klotz contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793- 4120 or Crimestoppers at 620-792- 1300. An attached flyer contains further information regarding the case.

Chief Cliff Couch, of the Great Bend Police Department, said “this case is very old, but time doesn’t negate the harm done by the perpetrator. Children had to grow up without a mother, and others have spent the years since without their friend or family member. Although time makes solving this case ever more difficult, finding justice for Ms. Klotz remains as important as ever. We’d ask anyone with information about what happened that day to consider this and come forward to help us.”