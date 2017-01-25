Moran accepting applications for summer 2017 internships

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, R-Kan., this week announced he is accepting applications for congressional internships in his Washington, Manhattan and Olathe offices for summer 2017. ‘

“My first experience in Washington, D.C., was working as a congressional intern,” said Sen. Moran. “Internships offer Kansas students great opportunities to learn about the legislative process and work on behalf of our great state.”

An internship in Sen. Moran’s office – focused on either policy or communications – provides a unique opportunity to work closely with Senate staff on behalf of Kansans. Legislative interns will gain a better understanding of the legislative process in the U.S. Congress and develop knowledge and professional skills valuable to future career pursuits. Communications internships provide a unique opportunity to learn about how political communications and the legislative process intersect, and gain practical knowledge about the inner workings of a fast-paced press office.

The Office of Senator Jerry Moran intern program is open to qualified undergraduate and graduate students – or recent graduates – who have strong interest in public service and government and have achieved academic excellence.

The application deadline for summer 2017 internships is Friday, Feb. 17. Application forms can be found and completed under the “Services” section of Sen. Moran’s website at www.moran.senate.gov. Applicants should submit a completed application form, resume, academic transcript, two letters of recommendation and a cover letter explaining their interest in public service and what they hope to learn serving as an intern to Sen. Moran. Please submit required application materials to: internships@moran.senate.gov

For questions, contact Moran’s office at internships@moran.senate.gov or call 202-224-6521 and request to speak with the intern coordinator.