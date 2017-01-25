Kansas man sentenced for kidnapping, stabbing death

MCPHERSON, Kan. (AP) — A McPherson man was sentenced to life without possibility of parole for 25 years in the stabbing death of a man who was found in a car near Galva.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says 47-year-old Samuel Nelson Darrah was sentenced Tuesday for his role in the November 2014 death of 39-year-old James Amery Croft.

Darrah pleaded no contest in November to first-degree murder, attempted aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

Two other men have already been sentenced in Croft’s death.

Croft was found in a vehicle in a ditch near Galva. Investigators say the three assailants attacked Croft over a laptop and more than $3,000 they thought he stole from them.