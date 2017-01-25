Kan. bill would allow pharmacists to administer all vaccinations to those 6 or older

By MAC MOORE

KU Statehouse Wire Service

TOPEKA– A 2016 United Health Foundation report ranks Kansas below average in adolescent vaccinations rates for many viruses, including human papillomavirus (HPV) and pertussis.

Lawmakers looked to improve these rankings as the House Committee of Health and Human Services held a hearing Monday on HB 2030, which would allow pharmacists to administer all vaccinations to those 6 years old or older.

Jody Reel, Kansas Pharmacists Association board director, said the bill would increase access for vaccinations and increase the state’s low vaccination rates. Kansas is ranked 44th for adolescent immunizations.

Reel said pharmacists have already shown they can be effective and efficient at vaccinations for this age group, although in a restricted capacity under the current law.

Currently, certified pharmacists are only able to administer the influenza vaccinations to children of this age. Pharmacists are trained to administer all vaccines but are only permitted to do so to individuals over 18.

The Kansas State Board of Pharmacy or the accreditation council of pharmacy must approve certification for pharmacists to administer vaccinations.

Alexandra Blasi, Kansas State Board of Pharmacy executive secretary, said in an effort to increase transparency, the Board has incorporated new reporting and notification requirements to maintain an active and current list of pharmacists certified to administer vaccinations. The Board plans to make the list of such providers available to the public on the website this year.

One of the main concerns with the bill, according to Bob Williams of the Kansas Association of Osteopathic Medicine, is the possible loss of interaction between doctors and young patients. Williams said the immunization schedule of children give doctors an opportunity to identify other illnesses or injuries during an important period of development.

“This opportunity will be lost if young children do not see a physician or nurse,” Williams said.

There is an additional concern for potential allergic reactions. Williams said allergic reactions to vaccines are not uncommon. He said he does not think a retail pharmacy would provide the necessary care to an allergic reaction.

Rachel Colombo, the Kansas Medical Society director of government affairs, suggested amending the bill to raise the age from 6 to 12. Colombo said this age starting point would give health officials the opportunity to evaluate the benefit of allowing pharmacists to administer vaccines to a smaller and less vulnerable set of patients.

“This would ensure that the bulk of immunizations and accompanying pediatric issues are handled by a physician with a comprehensive understanding of underlying conditions,” Colombo said.

Rep. John Eplee (R-Atchison), a practitioner of family medicine, said the compromise of 12 years is appropriate until more information can be gathered.

“If things go well and we have no issues, I suppose we can revisit this issue in a few years,” Eplee said.

The House Committee will continue the hearing at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Mac Moore is a University of Kansas senior journalism major from Lawrence.