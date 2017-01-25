HPD arrest log, Jan. 16 to 18

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Adan Espinosa Sebastian, 35, Tulsa, Okla., was arrested at 10:14 p.m. Jan. 18 in the 3700 block of Vine on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Megan Grace Osuwah, 31, Hays, was arrested at 3:44 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 2400 block of Pine on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gery Anthony Graf, 65, Hays, was arrested Jan. 16 in the 1300 block of East 27th on suspicion of telephone harassment.

Randall Leon Beaver, 33, Hays, was arrested at 6:19 p.m. Jan. 18 in the 1300 block of Milner on suspicion of domestic battery.

Gabriel Orrantia, 26, Burlington, Colo., was arrested at 8:28 p.m. Jan. 18 in the 500 block of East Sixth on suspicion of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony interference with a law enforcement official.