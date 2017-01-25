Helena Marie O’Connor, 87, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, in Hays, KS. She was born & raised on a farm near Tipton, KS. On January 15, 1930, she was born to Joseph F. & Mary Helena (Boden) Brummer. Helena was the oldest of five children. She had 4 brothers.

Helena attended Holy Corner Grade School and Tipton Catholic High School graduating in 1948.

Helena and John Lewis O’Connor were married at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Tipton, KS, on July 7, 1952. They lived on a farm 15 miles south of Osborne. Johnny & Helena were blessed with 2 children. Helena lost her husband Johnny, in 1981 and her son Johnny Joe in 2010.

Helena is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; son, Johnny Joe; brothers: Nicholas Brummer; Eugene Brummer. She is survived by: daughter, Yvonne Marie (Steve) Demuth of Hays; grandchildren: Shannon (Jared) Hund; Sarah (Kelly) Gabel; Shawn Demuth & Stephanie Demuth; great grandchildren: Nicholas Hund, Justin Hund, Alyssa Hund & Arielle Hund, Elijah Gabel, Aleha Gabel & Korin Gable; brothers: Ignatius Brummer of Downs, KS; Edgar (Sandy) Brummer of Hunter, KS.

Visitation at the Clark-Gashaw Funeral Chapel from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM on January 27, 2017.