HaysMed receives hip and knee replacement certification

Hays Medical Center

HaysMed has been recognized as a DNV GL Healthcare certified Hip and Knee Replacement Center. HaysMed is the first Hip and Knee Replacement Center in Kansas to earn this certification of excellence.

The DNV GL Healthcare Hip and Knee Replacement Certification, based on standards set forth by DNV GL Healthcare and considering the guidelines of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, recognizes program excellence in patient care and outcomes.

DNV GL Healthcare certification as a Hip & Knee Replacement Center validates the hospital’s excellence across the spectrum of hip and knee replacement care, from diagnosis to treatment, rehabilitation, education and outcomes.

“This certification tells our community that we have the resources and commitment to provide the best possible care for Hip and Knee replacement,” said Joyce Mattison, RN, MSN, NEA-BC, Director of Inpatient Services at HaysMed. “It’s a combination of the right equipment, personnel and training to exhibit excellence in orthopedic surgery within the scope of Hip and Knee Replacement and related procedures. Achieving certification validates all the effort we have put into this program to ensure the health and safety of our patients.”

“Achieving certification shows commitment to excellence,” said Patrick Horine, CEO of DNV GL Healthcare. “It helps demonstrate to your community that you are performing at the highest level.”