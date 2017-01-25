Hays USD 489 prechool program taking applications for 2017-18 school year

Hays USD 489 will hold its annual Preschool Roundup next month for the upcoming school year.

The preschool is a five-day-a-week program for 3-,4- or 5-year-olds. School days coincide with the Hays USD 489 calendar, and enrollment for the 2017-18 school year is underway.

“Our curriculum is based on enhancing developmental milestones that will prepare those entering kindergarten,” according to a news release.

Parents interested in holding a spot for the upcoming school year should attend the Preschool Roundup at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 in the multipurpose room at Hays High School.

For more information, contact Tina Albers at (785) 650-7141