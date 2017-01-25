Fourth free Herndon Clinic screening from Fort Hays State to be provided in Hill City

FHSU University Relations

The fourth of six free hearing screenings to be held across western Kansas by Fort Hays State University graduate students will be offered in Hill City.

The screening will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Graham County Hospital, 304 W. Prout. No appointment is necessary. Screenings will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Screenings, sponsored by the Kansas Masons, are provided by graduate students from the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders and the FHSU Herndon Clinic.

“The FHSU Herndon Clinic in the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders is very fortunate to have recently received a grant from the Kansas Masons to support adult speech, language and hearing services in western Kansas,” said Marcy Beougher, speech-language pathologist and an instructor in the department.

Each site will have four stations, each with an FHSU graduate student providing screenings, supervised by Beougher. Each screening will take approximately 15-20 minutes.

“Thanks to the Kansas Masons, the screenings have provided excellent clinical experience for several of our students and have also been a great service for the public,” said Beougher.

“We have made several medical and audiological referrals so far, and we believe this free service is giving individuals valuable information as they learn if their hearing is within normal limits or if they could benefit from further hearing evaluation,” she said.

Beougher and Kori Haberman, communication sciences and disorders graduate assistant, are organizing the hearing screenings.

The final two screenings are scheduled for Hugoton and Goodland.

For more information, visit fhsu.edu/herndon-clinic/ or contact the FHSU Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders at 785-628-5366.