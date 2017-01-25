Kansas U.S. Rep. Jenkins announces plan to retire from politics

WASHINGTON – Kansas 2nd district congresswoman Lynn Jenkins will not run again for office when her term ends.

On Wednesday, the republican who was first elected to the United State House of Representatives in 2008 said, “In two years, at the conclusion of this Congress, I plan to retire and explore opportunities to return to the private sector, allowing a new citizen legislator to step up and serve Kansans.”

Congresswoman Jenkins currently serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means, the chief tax writing committee in the House of Representatives. As a member of the Ways and Means Committee, she serves on both the Health Subcommittee and Trade Subcommittee.

Jenkins is a Certified Public Accountant by profession, according to her bio. She also served in the Kansas House and Kansas Senate and as the 37th Kansas State Treasurer.

She is a graduate of Kansas State University.