Authorities investigate alleged sexual assault in dorm at KU

DOUGLAS COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Douglas County are investigating a report of a sexual assault between 10p.m. on December 17, 2016 and 5 a.m. on December 18.

The assault involving a female victim occurred in McCarthy Hall, 1741 Naismith Drive, according to a media release from the office of Public Safety at KU.

The victim is not a KU student. She was visiting residents in the building. She reported no physical injury.

The University of Kansas Athletics is cooperating with and has assisted with the investigation, according to the release.

There is no on-going risk to the campus, according to the release.

McCarthy is three-story building located south of Hoglund Ballpark near Allen Fieldhouse. The building houses 38 male residents in two-bedroom/two-bath and four-bedroom/ two-bath apartments, according to the university web site.