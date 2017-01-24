Sue Ann (Werth) Leiker passed away at her home in Topeka, Kansas, on Saturday, January 21, 2017.

Sue was born in Severin, Kansas, to Ted and Mary (Dinges) Werth on January 22, 1952. She graduated from Hays High School in 1970.

Sue is survived by two sons, Curtis (Amanda) Leiker, Hays, Kansas and Cory (Amy) Leiker, Garland, Texas; two beautiful granddaughters, Amiah and Aftyn; mother, Mary Werth, Olathe; brothers, Dick Werth, Olathe and Jeff Werth, Paola; and sisters, Peggy Rohleder, Olathe and Karla Werth, Topeka.

Sue was preceded in death by her father, Ted Werth; and her brother, Kenny Werth.

Family will greet friends from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 25, at Dove Cremation & Funeral Service, 4020 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka. Sue will be cremated as she wished. Graveside services will be held in Hays at a later date.