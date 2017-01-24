Sharron “Cheri” Lois Smith, age 78, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona. Cheri was born December 30, 1937 in Louisville, (pronounced Louuuuville) Kentucky, the daughter of Walter Lloyd & Mary Lucille (O’Brien) Zoeller. She was the wife, secretary and associate of Richard G. Smith Law offices and Wichita County Attorney in Leoti in the late 1970’s and 80’s.

On October 30, 2016 she fell and broke her hip. When they say that’s The End, they mean it. Cheri was active, feisty, ornery, social and a real fighter, but once she realized she would never walk again, she gave up on life. Her last words were “I love you Honey”.

On February 25, 1977, she married Richard Smith at Clayton, New Mexico. Richard passed away on March 22, 1987 in Leoti, Kansas.

Cheri’s surviving family includes

Two daughters

Terri Matta- Phoenix, Arizona

Toni and Terry Toman- Phoenix, Arizona

Four grandchildren-

Brandy Barker- Spokane, Washington

Nikki Gessner- Upper Marlboro, Maryland

Cody Smith- Phoenix, Arizona

Misty Matta- Seattle, Washington

Three great grandchildren

Ethan Barker- Spokane, Washington

Conner Barker – Spokane, Washington

Joey Gessner- Upper Marlboro, Maryland

Three siblings

Walter & Marylou Zoeller- Louisville, Kentucky

Susan Timberlake- Louisville, Kentucky

Steven Zoeller- Louisville, Kentucky

Cheri’s ashes will be interred next to her husband, Richard, in Leoti Cemetery in Leoti, Kansas at a later date.

We, the family, know Cheri is in Heaven, livin it up, smoking a cigarette and drinkin a cocktail. Cheers! We love you Mom.