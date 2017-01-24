REMINDER: Hays USD 489 to host bond issue volunteer meeting

USD 489

Hays USD 489 will be hosting a bond issue volunteer meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 6:30 p.m. in the Hays High School lecture hall. All interested community members are invited to attend this informational meeting. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback. Those interested in volunteering will be able to sign up to help with the bond issue campaign that evening.

If anyone is not able to attend the meeting on Jan. 26 but is interested in volunteering for the bond issue campaign, contact Sarah Wasinger at 785-623-2400 or email your name and contact information to swasinger@usd489.com by Friday, Jan. 27.