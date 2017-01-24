Phyllis Evelyn Birrer Frary, 100, of Cazenovia, passed away Sunday.

She was born in Grainfield, Kansas on December 20, 1916. She was the daughter of Edward and Matilda Birrer. Phyllis received her B.A. degree in English Literature from the University of Kansas at Lawrence in 1940.

Phyllis taught school at Wallace, Kansas for two years and was a bookkeeper at the Grainfield COOP elevator for a short time before uniting in marriage to Rev. Arthur Frary on December 10, 1944. As minister and wife, they served churches in Colorado and then in Kansas, at Alma-McFarland-Paxico, Howard, Haviland, Wichita Waco Church, and Rose Valley and Downs. They retired after 42 years to make their home in Salina, Kansas.

God blessed them with a daughter, Sherilyn (and husband David), granddaughter Shannon and grandson Morgan, and a son, Deryl (and wife Janice), granddaughters Dominique and Vanessa.

In her later years, she moved to Cazenovia, New York to live with her daughter and family. Phyllis was a member of the Manlius United Methodist Church. She loved people, God’s beautiful creation, music, poetry and writing.

Her husband, Arthur and son, Deryl preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter and grandchildren in Cazenovia, New York, and her son’s wife and granddaughters in Denver, Colorado.

To loved ones, she would quote Miller: “Only one life, so live it well, And keep your candle trimmed and bright. Eternity, not time, will tell The radius of that candle’s light.”

May each life cast a bright light!