NCK Tech is among top 2% in graduation rates nationally

NCK TECH

In September 2016, North Central Kansas Technical College was recognized by the Chronicle of Higher Education as being among the top 2% in graduation rates in the nation. The college ranked 7th out of 895 two-year publicly funded technical and community colleges from around the United States.

Each year in their annual almanac, the Chronicle examines different measurements, including the success students have in completing their degree within three years and six years from their initial start date. The average graduation rate for the 895 institutions reviewed is 20.5%. NCK Tech performs 245% higher than the national average with a 70.8% degree attainment rate.

“The College is thrilled to receive this type of positive attention on the national level,” said NCK Tech President Eric Burks. “It’s rewarding to know we are helping our students succeed at such a high rate in comparison to other institutions across the country. This achievement is a direct reflection of the efforts of our students, as well as the quality and dedication of the entire NCK Tech team.”

There were 26 public technical and community colleges whose data was measured in the state of Kansas. Of those colleges, only 4 made the list – all of which happened to be technical colleges. The technical colleges receiving recognition were North Central Kansas Technical College (7th), Salina Area Technical College (9th), Northwest Technical College (12th) and Manhattan Area Technical College (19th).

“These rankings illustrate the high quality of the technical colleges in the state of Kansas,” said Burks, who also serves as the President of the Kansas Association of Technical Colleges.

Founded in 1964, NCK Tech has provided hands-on education and training to students from across the state of Kansas. With two campus locations and 24 academic programs, NCK Tech is leader in high-tech careers and quality education. To learn more about NCK Tech, visit the website at www.ncktc.edu.