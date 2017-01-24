Michael Francis Dinges, age 51, of Hays passed away January 20, 2017 in Wichita due to injuries sustained in an auto accident on January 10th. He was born June 22, 1965 in Hutchinson, Kansas to Ruth Leiker and Ted Dinges. He graduated from TMP-Marian High School in 1983.

He met his true love, Tana Rawlins on a blind date, arranged by his future father-in-law, and married her October 5, 2002. In 2005, his son, Rawley was born and he could barely contain his love and pride.

Mike spent most of his life as an independent long-haul truck driver navigating the nation’s highways and country roads. He had such an appreciation for our country’s vast expanse and never wasted an opportunity to make a new friend in his travels. He was an avid racing fan and had done some dirt track racing himself. In 2009, he and his family moved to Hays, KS where he became a valued employee of H & W Oil.

He is survived by his wife Tana and son, Rawley of Hays; his parents, Ruth Leiker of Hutchinson and Ted Dinges of Scottsdale, AZ; his sisters, Suzanne Shackelford and husband Pete of Hutchinson and Debbie Jones and husband Keith of Culver City, CA; a niece, Celeste Jones of Wichita and two nephews, Austin and Kenny of Culver City, CA.

Mike was known for his strong faith in Christ, fierce loyalty, hard work, steadfast dependability and willingness to help. He was as authentic and genuine as they come and will be remembered as a passionate father, a loving husband and a true friend.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, January 28th at CrossPoint Church, 1300 Harvest Road, Hays Kansas. Private family inurnment will be at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to Midwest Transplant Network (www.mwtn.org) or the American Diabetes Association (http://www.diabetes.org)

Condolences may be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or emailed to keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com.