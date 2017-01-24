Mary Frances Goetz, 87, Tucson, Arizona, formerly of Hays, died Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at her home in Tucson.

She was born June 27, 1929 in Hays, Kansas the daughter of Mathew and Mary Catherine (Gross) Dinges. She married Ernest J. Goetz on August 1, 1948. He preceded her in death in 1975.

Mary Frances loved reading and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She would exercise daily and played volleyball with her friends at her independent living community. She was a Red Hat Society Member and a devout Catholic, and she supported both church and community charities.

Survivors include two daughters; Janelle McDonald and husband Allan of Portland, OR and Connie Austin and husband Steve of Tucson, AZ, a sister; Ann Triplett of Conway, MO, six grandchildren; Carly Austin of Phoenix, AZ, Jeremy Austin of Tucson, AZ, Adam Austin of Tucson, AZ, Tyler Austin of Tucson, AZ, Logan McDonald of New York, NY, and Amelia McDonald of Portland, OR, and six great grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers; Marvin Dinges, Paul Dinges, Linus Dinges, Robert Dinges, Leonard Dinges and Fred Dinges, and a sister; Lucille Dinges.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 215 W. 13th, with Fr. Fred Gatschet officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time and a rosary will be at 9:30, all at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in care of Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street, Hays, KS 67601. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com.