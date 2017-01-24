Kan. prosecutor shares 4-year-old girl’s escape from attacker

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old girl who survived a stabbing that left her 6-year-old sister dead and the girls’ mother injured spent seven to eight hours alone in the cold before she was rescued near Wichita.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the 4-year-old was able to run away in November when the mother cut their attacker Hassan Wright, 47, in the throat and briefly interrupted the assault.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett is sharing the girl’s escape story because the case against the Wright has been resolved.

Wright has waived his right to appeal after entering a plea and agreeing to spend 50 years in prison.

Police said the girls’ mother was sexually assaulted.