Josephine Marie Wickham, age 97, of Ellis passed away Saturday, January 21, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Society, Ellis. She was born August 30, 1919 in Ellis County, Kansas to James and Christina (Giinther) Pulec. She married Ora Emmitt Wickham on December 28, 1935. He preceded her in death on May 3, 1997.

She was a homemaker and she enjoyed the outdoors, flowers, gardening, embroidery and making quilts.

She is survived by her children, Robert (Rosemary) Wickham of Hays, William (Gladys) Wickham of Phillipsburg, Alvin (Gayla) Wickham of Russell, Danny (Kathy) Wickham of Ellis, Phyllis (Major) Gosser of Great Bend and Faye Ann (Thomas) Moore of Cassoday, KS; 22 grandchildren as well as great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl and Mick Pulec and a sister, Julia Skenyon.

Private family funeral services were held at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601. Interment followed services in Mt. Allen Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice and may be sent in care of the funeral chapel.

