HaysMed will relocate to new Convenient Care Walk In Clinic this summer

Hays Medical Center

HaysMed will move its Convenient Care Walk In Clinic to the new building being developed at Big Creek Crossing.

The multi-tenant building will be located at the northwest corner of the property, where the former Montana Mike’s once stood. Starbucks will occupy the other portion of the building. Ground was broken last week, and completion is expected by the summer of 2017.

“This will be a great location for our walk in clinic,” said Shae Veach, vice president for regional operations and marketing. “The parking is great and the office is located just off Vine allowing for easy access for our patients who live in Hays or might just be visiting and need medical care.”

The 4,000-square-foot area will feature seven exam rooms, two procedure rooms, a lab, a large waiting room and easy check-in area. The individual registration offices afford patients more privacy when checking in at the clinic.

The hours are expected to stay the same, Monday through Friday 8:00 am – 7:30 pm, Saturday 9:00 am – 4:30 pm and Sunday 11:00 am – 4:00 pm. The clinic is closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas but open 9:00 am – 4:30 pm for New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Christmas Eve, Labor Day and 4th of July.

“We are very excited about being able to have the building built to the specifications that we need for Convenient Care” Veach said. “The response to opening our walk in clinic two years ago has been so phenomenal that we expect to see even more patients once we move to this new location.”