The Hays Area Chamber of Commerce will have its first Legislative Coffee at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 11 in the basement of the Ellis County Administrative Center, 718 Main.

The forums are a series of meetings with state legislators that provide area residents the opportunity to learn more about the legislative process and state issues.

Sen. Rick Billinger, R-Goodland, and Reps. Ken Rahjes, R-Agra, and Eber Phelps, D-Hays, are scheduled to attend.