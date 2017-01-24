Long Island, KS, resident Floyd Alvin “Shorty” Russell died Monday, January 23, 2017 at the Parkview Care Center, Osborne, KS at the age of 87.

He was born July 29, 1929 in Harlan County, NE the son of Alvin & Elizabeth (Sell) Russell. He was a mechanic and a farmer.

He was united in marriage to Marjorie Jean Jones on September 11, 1955 in Orleans, NE. She preceded him in death on August 17, 2000.

Survivors include his son, Chuck Russell & wife, Melissa of Salina, KS; 2 daughters, Vicky Davis of Phillipsburg and Cindy Russell of Stockton, KS; sister, Lillian Faye Poague of Wilcox, NE; 11 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; 4 nieces, Becky Jo Carlson, Melinda Ferree, Collette Drinkall & Teresa Williams.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2017 in the Long Island United Methodist Church, Long Island, KS, with Pastor Ted Stapleton officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Long Island Cemetery, Long Island, KS.

Shorty will lie in state from noon until 9 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday in the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, 1115 2nd Street, Phillipsburg, KS 67661. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for visitation at the funeral chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Roy C. Goodrich American Legion Post No. 304.

