Estate planning for families workshop scheduled in Hays, Atwood

Ellis County Extension

Planning for the future is vital and families must take steps to ensure assets for the next generation. K-State Research & Extension has planned two regional “Preserving the Family with Estate Planning” workshops to aid families in beginning the process of transitioning from one generation to another.

These workshops will outline a road map for getting started in estate planning, the do’s and don’ts of estate planning, farm and small business transition planning, and numerous resources to aid you along the way.

The workshops will be held in two locations: Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the KSU Agricultural Research Center in Hays, and Monday, Feb. 27, at the American Legion Hall in Atwood. Both programs will start at 5:30 p.m. and conclude at 9:00 p.m.

Program presenters will be Mark Wood, Kansas Farm Management Economist; Stacy Seibel, Hays attorney; Anna Schremmer, Phillips-Rooks District Extension Agent; and Ken Wasserman, Atwood attorney.

If you interested in attending one of these sessions, contact the Ellis County Extension Office at 785-628-9430 or the Rawlins County Extension Office at 785-626-3192 for more information. Pre-registration cost is $20 per person and $15 for each additional person in a family. The event will be $30 at the door. Meals will be included at both locations.