HARLAN, KS – Doris Jean (Albrecht) St.Clair passed in her home at the age of 84 on January 15, 2017, after years of devoted care by her loving husband, Verlyn, and family. Verlyn’s love, patience and care for her was a true expression of God’s love and their love for each other.

Doris was born July 22, 1932, to Loyal and Mary Albrecht of Smith Center, Kansas. She graduated from Smith Center High School. She married Verlyn Lee St.Clair of Harlan, Kansas September 7, 1951. Verlyn and Doris were devoted to each other for 65 plus years. To this union, 8 children were born.

Doris was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother; supporting her family and friends at all special occasions and activities. As well as helping on the family farm in Harlan, Doris enjoyed a variety of employment history which included: Field Assistant for the Department of Agriculture, USDA Inspector, Home Health Aide, Home Trainer for Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas and working as a Paraprofessional in the school system. Doris received her nursing assistant certificate in 1986. She then went back to college, receiving her Physical Therapist Assistant from Colby Community College in 1988, finishing her career as a traveling PTA in Kansas and Nebraska. Doris had a special relationship with her patients, co-workers and various professionals.

As a couple, Doris and Verlyn were active in the Harlan and Smith Center communities. As members of the Harlan Church, many life-long friends were formed and Doris regularly met with her high school buddies from Smith Center. Doris was a “vocal” supporter of her children’s’ sporting events. This passion carried through to grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special memories were created in the harvest field, at the lake, and during hunting season. Holidays were standing room only with the real Santa visiting on Christmas Eve—family was large, loud and fun. Doris had a quick wit, which could be heard in a traveling motorhome, on the back porch or across the field.

Survived by: husband Verlyn of Harlan, KS; son Steve St.Clair and Carla of Harlan, KS; daughter Mary Ann and husband Rick Kelleher of Fort Collins, CO; son Ron and wife Tracy St.Clair of Smith Center, KS; daughter Penny and husband Russell Hendrich of Portis, KS; son JR St.Clair and Sandy of Denver, CO; son John and wife Mindy St.Clair of Lincoln, NE; son Tracy and wife Michelle St.Clair of Lincoln, NE; sister-in-laws Karen Younger of Hays, KS and Michelle St.Clair of Kansas City, MO, as well as 20 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Tony; sister Marilyn Saunders, brother-in-law Don St.Clair, mother and father Mary and Loyal Albrecht and mother and father-in-law Lee and Viola St.Clair.