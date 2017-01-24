Delbert E. Leiker, 87, Hays, died Sunday, January 22, 2017 at his home, surrounded by family.

He was born October 26, 1929 in Ness City, Kansas the son of Peter C. and Amelia (Ruder) Leiker. On June 15, 1953 he married Dolores E. (Schmidt) Baumgartner in Hays, Kansas. He graduated from Fort Hays State University with a BS degree in Business Administration in May 1951 and in May 1971 with a Masters Degree in Business Education. From June 1951 to May 1953 he was drafted and served during the Korean War and was recalled with the Army National Guard during the Viet Nam War from April 1968 to December 1969. He was employed by the U.S. Civil Service Commission, and worked for the Dept. of the Army Reserve Components, mainly The Kansas Army National Guard and was last permanently stationed in Hays, Kansas from December 1969 until retirement. In October 1984, he retired from the U.S. Civil Service Commission and from the U.S. Army and National Guard in June 1985 with 34 years of service as Chief Warrant Officer W-4.

Memberships include; St. Joseph Catholic Church, life member of the National Guard Association of the United States, life member of the National Guard Association of Kansas, life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, life member of the American Legion, life member of the Fort Hays State University Alumni Association, and member of the Sisters of St. Agnes Associates.

Survivors include his wife, Dolores of the home in Hays, four daughters; Gail Staab and husband Tim, Brenda Berens and husband Tom, and Sandy Losey and husband Jim, all of Hays, and Lisa Cunningham and husband Steve of Olathe, two sons; Rick Leiker and wife Glenda of Salina, and Michael Leiker of Hales Corners, WI, a half-sister; Florentine Schuckman, thirteen grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers; Cyril Leiker and wife Georgine and Melvin Leiker and wife Mary, one sister; Sister Cecelia (Elvira) Leiker, and a grandson; Kevin Staab.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 215 W. 13th, Hays. Burial with military honors conducted by the Fort Riley Funeral Detail will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 8:00 pm on Wednesday and from 9:00 until 9:45 am on Thursday, all at the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street. A Sisters of St. Agnes Associates rosary will be at 4:00 pm, a Daughters of Isabella rosary will be at 6:00 pm, followed by a parish vigil service at 6:30, all on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the rectory renovation project at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com