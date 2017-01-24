Curtis Jake James of Selden, Kansas, passed away at his home on January 20, 2017 at the age of 62.

He was born in Hoxie, Kansas, November 4, 1954, to Jake Junior and Betty Nadine (Staubus) James. Curt attended Hoxie Grade School and graduated from Hoxie High School with the class of 1973. After high school, he attended Missouri Auction School and earned his diploma in 1979, Northwest Kansas Technical College in Goodland, Kansas and graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Telecommunications in 1994, and in 2001 he earned his Colorado Real Estate License.

On April 15, 1984, Curt married Vicki Nelson in Marysville, Kansas. They lived in Colorado for 30 years, sixteen of those years in Brighton, Colorado before moving back to Selden.

In the most recent years, Curt was a salesman, selling “treasurers”. He loved buying and selling them. He loved to visit with people and did not know a stranger. He was always very interested in and supportive of The VA and American Legion.

Curtis is survived by his mother, Betty N. James of Hoxie, Kansas; brothers, Tom E. James and wife Gayle of Lenora, Kansas, Richard James and wife Elaine of Goessel, Kansas; sisters, Janice Rae Hoss and husband Von of Parks, Nebraska, Janet Kay Wade and husband Gary of Hoxie, Kansas, and Jana Lea Herl and husband Bill of Hoxie, Kansas; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Jake Junior James and infant brother Robert Steven James.

An Informal Celebration of Life for Curt, with Stories, Lies, and Lunch, will be held Friday, January 27, 2017, at 11:00 A.M. at the Christian Fellowship Church in Hoxie, Kansas. Come and share your memories of Curt at this time. There will be a private family inurnment. Memorials are suggested to Phillipsburg Hospice and may be sent in care of Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, PO Box 987, Hoxie, Kansas 67740. On-line condolences may be left at www.mickeyleopold funeral.com.



Curt loved life and lived it to the fullest never slowing down or looking back. He enjoyed being a seller of “Treasurers”. He loved his family, friends, and neighbors and enjoyed the time he spent visiting with them. His memory will live on in our hearts and thoughts for all time to come.