2 Kan. men enter pleas in bank robbery; GPS used to catch them

WICHITA -Two Kansas men pleaded guilty Monday of brandishing or aiding and abetting another robber who brandished a firearm during a bank robbery, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Raishat McGill, 35, Wichita and Elijah Shelton, 25, both of Wichita pleaded guilty to one count each of brandishing a firearm in a crime of violence. In their pleas, they admitted that on June 13, 2016, they robbed the Carson Bank at 4461 E. Douglas in Wichita.

On that day, two individuals who were disguised entered the bank, one of them brandishing a firearm. The robbers demanded and received money before fleeing. The money they received contained a global positioning device that police used to track the defendants and arrest them.

McGill and Shelton are set for sentencing April 13. In both cases, the parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of 84 months in federal prison. Earlier this month, co-defendant Andre Bryant, 30, Wichita, Kan., pleaded guilty to the same charge. He is set for sentencing April 10.