William E. “Bill” Radke, 77, died Jan. 19, 2017 at Hays Medical Center in Hays. He was born June 17, 1939 at Downs, the son of Paul & Clara (Brack) Radke.

He married Patricia Debes Sept. 14, 1961 at Hoisington.

Bill was a 1957 graduate of Hoisington High School, then furthered his education at Emporia State University, graduating in 1962.

Bill taught senior and general sciences on the secondary level in Wright City and Warrenton, MO. Bill later worked for McDonnell-Douglas Aircraft, St. Louis, and later transferred to Amoco Petroleum, Oklahoma City. He returned to Barton County in 1974 to work for Mo-Pacific Railroad, obtaining locomotive engineer status, retiring in 1997. He was an avid sports enthusiast, especially football, and took pride in being a self-taught photographer. He also enjoyed relaxing in his spare time at his cabin at Tuttle Creek.

Survivors include his wife Patricia Radke, of the home; two sons, Brent William Radke and wife Brenda of Halstead and Blaine Owen Radke of Victoria; one daughter, Lisa Ann Gottschalk and husband Lloyd of Centennial, Colo; one brother, Allan Radke of Pinedale, Wyo; Four grandchildren: Hannah Radke, Isaac Radke, Austin Radke, and Cristian Gottschalk.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Clinton Radke, Norman Radke, and John Radke.

Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home with Father Anselm Eke officiating. Inurnment will be at St. John Church Cemetery, Hoisington. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, with the family receiving from 5 to 7:00 p.m.

Memorial Fund: In lieu of flowers, HaysMed Foundation or Kans for Kids or Almost Home, Inc., in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, 415 N. Main, Hoisington, KS