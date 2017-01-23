Warmer, Breezy Monday

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south 8 to 13 mph after midnight.

TuesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west northwest 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy, with a northwest wind 21 to 25 mph.

WednesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a northwest wind 21 to 23 mph.

Wednesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 19.

ThursdaySunny, with a high near 42.