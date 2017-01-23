Trump signs memo to leave TPP, orders hiring freeze

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

President Donald Trump signed three executive orders on Monday morning.

The first memorandum is to leave the proposed Pacific Rim trade pact known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Trump called the move “a great thing for the American workers”

He signed a memorandum that freezes hiring for some federal government workers as a way to reduce payrolls and rein in the size of the federal workforce.

Members of the military will be exempted from the hiring freeze.

The president is also reinstating a ban on providing federal money to international groups that perform abortions or provide information on the option.

The regulation has been something of a political football, instituted by Republican administrations and rescinded by Democratic ones since 1984.