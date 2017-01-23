Stanley Eugene Simpson died Saturday, January 21, 2017 in the Solomon Valley Manor in Stockton at the age of 91. Stanley was born January 24, 1925 in Hays, Kansas to Clarence E. and Emma A. (Riesen) Simpson. At the age of ten his mother Emma died and step-mother Verda helped his father raise him. He grew up on the family farm in the Saline River Valley north of Hays in Ellis County. He graduated the 8th grade in a one room school house known as the Upper Turkville Grade School. He graduated from Codell High School and Ottawa University where he received a BA degree. He also received a Bachelor of Divinity degree from the American Baptist Seminary of the West at Berkley, California.

He was drafted into the United States Army at the end of World War II and served in the Army of Occupation in Italy and was honorably discharged in May of 1947. He was drafted again in 1950 and served during the Korean Conflict where he received a combat infantry badge. He was honorably discharged from active duty in 1952 and from the reserves in November of 1956.

Stan was ordained as a minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ Codell Baptist Church in Kansas and was a member of the Idaho Falls First Baptist Church and served as one of its Deacons for two terms. He served as Chaplain of the Juvenile Corrections Center near St. Anthony for over 24 years and also served as a Chaplain of the St. Anthony V.F.W. Yellowstone Mountain Post 9425.

Stan enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, hiking and climbing the Grand Teton and Mt. Borah. He visited every continent in the world except Austrailia. Stanley enjoyed riding his motorcycle from coast to coast and from the Arctic circle to the tropics of Mexico.

Stan was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Emma Simpson; step-mother, Verda Simpson; three brothers, Edwin, Herbert, and Allen Simpson; step-brother, Elwyn Teasley and step-sister, Orma Teasley.

Stan is survived by several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30am on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Congregational Church in Stockton. Inurnment will follow at Norman Cemetery in Ellis County, Kansas. Memorials are suggested to the Senior Companions or the Congregational Church and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, 723 N First Street, Stockton, KS. 67669. Online condolences may be left at www.plumeroverlease.com