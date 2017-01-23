Science Café presents ‘Tornado Valley’

FHSU University Relations

Science Café kicks off its new year at Fort Hays State University with “Tornado Valley” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Gella’s Diner and Lb. Brewing Co., 117 E. 11th. The event is sponsored by the Science and Mathematics Education Institute.

Dr. Grady Dixon, chair of the Department of Geosciences, will discuss why scientists and the public use misleading terms to casually refer to areas of the greatest tornado activity in the United States, and why it is “wise to fix this problem.”

The event is free and open to the public.