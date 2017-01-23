Next chairman of FCC grew up in rural Kansas

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump has picked a fierce critic of the Obama-era “net neutrality” rules to be chief regulator of the nation’s airwaves and internet connections.

The next chairman of the Federal Communications Commission will be Ajit Pai, an old hand at the agency.

Pai was born in New York but grew up in Parsons, where his parents were doctors. He is one of the two Republican commissioners on a five-member panel that regulates the country’s communications infrastructure, including TV, phone and internet service.

The Republicans’ FCC majority would help them roll back pro-consumer policies that upset many phone and cable industry groups, including net neutrality rules that bar internet service providers from favoring websites and apps over others.

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., released the following statement regarding President Donald Trump’s choice to designate Ajit Pai as Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission:

“My fellow Kansan Ajit Pai is an excellent choice to lead the FCC. I have worked with him over the years through my role on the Senate Commerce Committee, traveled with him throughout our state, and gotten to know him on a personal level. I know him to be a capable and talented leader and one of the smartest people I have ever met when it comes to public policy. Ajit understands the importance of quality access to broadband and wireless connectivity, and I believe growing up in Kansas makes him uniquely qualified to advocate for rural America. I look forward to continuing to work with him to make certain we can improve connectivity and bring critical updates not only to our homes and businesses but also to our hospitals and schools.”