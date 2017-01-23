Maddlena Renelda “Maggie” Hilscher age 85, formerly of Hays, died Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at The Village Health Care Center in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

She was born on May 31, 1931 in Grainfield, Kansas to Charles and Katherine Keller (Selenke). She was married to Willie “Bill” Hilscher Oct 1, 1949 in Edgeley North Dakota. They were divorced in 1977.

She was a homemaker and employed at St. John’s Nursing Home, Good Samaritan Society in Hays along with being a cook and waitress in different restaurants in her life.

She is survived by her children, Shirley Ann (Don) Tiegs of Mukwonago, WI, Larry W. Hilscher of Ardmore, OK, Stevie A. “Steve” Hilscher of North Dakota and Peggy J. Herrman (Ken) of Hays, KS; a step daughter, Delaphine (Edgar) Francis of Boise City, OK; two sisters, Josephine (Chelsy) Shults of Bartlesville, OK and Mary Brown of Yukon Mo; two brothers, Tony (Bev) Keller of Eunice MO, and Bill (Lili) Keller of Highland Ranch CO; her grandchildren, Don Tiegs Jr., Stacy Kennedy, Sheila Cordel, April Brunk, Travis Hilscher, Andrew Hilscher and Evan Herrman; step grandchildren, Delline Tooley, Sandra Thompson, Vickie Ottinger, Kyle Herrman, Kendra Herrman, and five great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, sisters, and stepmother Helen Keller (Kelly) and a great granddaughter Makayla Rena Herrman.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 22, 2017 from 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, Kansas.

Graveside service will be 1:00 PM Mountain time on Monday January 23, 2017 at the Calvary Cemetery in Stratton, Colorado.

