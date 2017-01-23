KHAKOVA: 2017 Business Energy Trends

In 2015, commercial and industrial buyers accounted for more than half of all signed wind energy power purchase agreements (PPAs), exceeding utilities-signed PPAs. This trend showcases how the private sector chooses to fuel business operations. Commercial customers plan to procure an additional 60 GW of renewable energy by 2025, according to the Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance (REBA).

The states with an appetite for economic growth are paying attention to the market’s needs and are forging policies that make clean energy procurement accessible and simple for large and small corporations. Welcoming policies that eliminate barriers in accessing renewable energy and energy efficiency are attractive for businesses looking for reliable, cost-competitive long-term agreements and financing options.

Kansas has an inherent competitive advantage when it comes to the underutilized advanced energy resources, with the second best wind resource and 5th solar potential in the nation. Climate + Energy Project’s newest initiative – The Clean Energy Business Council is bridging the divide between companies’ energy needs and the policy landscape in Kansas. This fast-growing coalition of businesses is expediting the momentum of the increasing demand for clean energy through collaborative work among diverse stakeholders.

In addition to policy work, the Council provides programming and resources to connect, celebrate and empower advanced energy leaders in Kansas and the Greater KC Area. Keep visiting our website as we will be adding multiple events in the next few weeks such as webinars, lunch-and-learns, and company tours.

Olga Khakova is Program Director of the Hutchinson-based Climate + Energy Project.