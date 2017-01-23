Everly Ami Diane Graham was born on January 16, 2017, at 7:32 pm at Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, KS.

She blessed her parents Tom & Kacie Graham for two hours before being Baptized and taken home by God at 9:30 pm.

She is preceded in death by her Aunt Ami Nicole Donn, Sister to Kacie Graham.

She is survived by her loving parents Tom & Kacie Graham, her brother Ryker of Manhattan, KS, Grandparents Ike & Diane Donn of Colby, KS, David & Debbie Graham of Norton, KS and Cynthia Oliver of Grand Junction CO. Aunts & Uncles include Brianna Donn, J.D. Donn both of Colby, KS, Amber Thurmond of Phoenix AZ. Brent Brooks of Colby, KS, Marc & Aubrey Brooks of Hays, KS, Kayleigh & Craig Berning of Leoti, KS. Great Grandparents Janet Graham of Lakewood, CO, Bob & Penny Graham also of Lakewood, CO, Donald & Teresa Sullivan of Lincoln NE. & Robert & Donna Schwindt of Colby, KS.

Church Service

Monday January 23, 2017, 10:30 AM at Colby United Methodist Church

A Memorial Fund has been established in Everly’s name to be designated at a later date. Donation in care of the Funeral Chapel.