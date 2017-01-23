Dorothy Lea Fulton was born December 16, 1946 to James and Marie Fulton in Bethany, Missouri. She left her life on earth December 13, 2016 in Wichita, Kansas.

She grew up in Jetmore, Kansas and was a resident of Kansas for her adult life. She had a Bachelor’s Degree from Wichita State University, a Master’s Degree from Fort Hays State University, and a PhD from the University of Kansas. She was an associate professor at Fort Hays State University until her retirement in August 2016.

She is survived by her mother, Marie Litzenberger of Hays, KS; her children, Chad Glunt of Derby, KS, Heather Thurber and husband, Travis of Martha’s Vineyard, MA; her sister, Ramona Jackson and husband, George of Perry, GA; her niece, Jocelyn Thompson and husband, Dave Wagle of Nokomis, FL; and her nephew, Joel Jackson of Colorado Springs, CO. She was preceded in death by her father, James Fulton; her step-father, Isaac Litzenberger; and a nephew, Jeffrey Jackson.

The loves of her life were her grandsons, Brahmin Thurber-Carbone, Cabot Thurber, Ethan Glunt, and Jordon Glunt.

A memorial service will be 11:00 am Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Hays Memorial Chapel, 1906 Pine Street, Hays, KS. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until service time.

In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established with FHSU Foundation-Dr. Dorothy Fulton Memorial, Robbins Center, One Tiger Place, Hays, KS 67601.

She lived her life with enthusiasm and leaves many good friends to mourn her passing.

