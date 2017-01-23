Demolition of Ambassador Inn continues on the inside

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Demolition of the Ambassador Inn, formerly a Ramada property at 3603 Vine, is continuing.

Interior work started the last week of December, with heavy machinery beginning to bring the structure down the first week of January.

From the outside, it appears as if nothing much more has happened since then. But the project is continuing — it’s just not visible to outdoor onlookers.

According to Jesse Rohr, superintendent of the Hays Planning, Inspection and Enforcement Department, crews are currently “working inside to keep the dust and noise down.

“The building is a concrete shell,” Rohr explained last Thursday. “They’ll be using a concrete crusher in the process of taking it down and the city plans to purchase some of the crushed concrete to be used for better coverage in some alleyways.”

The hotel, which was once a leisure hotspot in its glory days as a Holiday Inn Holidome, has fallen into disrepair in recent years, with numerous code violations recorded.

With the hotel facility gone, the property is expected to be more marketable.