Christopher & Banks and CJ Banks combining inside Big Creek Crossing

By GARRETT SAGER

Hays Post

In 2014, Christopher & Banks, a women’s speciality retailer announced the grand opening of 37 stores that would reflect a new retail strategy by combining CJ Banks and bringing the name under the same banner. Christopher & Banks began consolidating with its CJ Banks standalone stores in 2009 and the bringing together of the two stores has continued since with positive feedback.

The store at Big Creek Crossing, 2918 Vine in Hays, will adapt that retail strategy as this week Christopher & Banks will be consolidating with CJ Banks, bringing a brief closing to the retail store until the logistics are worked out.

The store will be closed Monday, Jan. 23, through Wednesday, Jan. 25, as they work to combine the two stores.

The store will reopen Thursday, Jan. 26, under regular mall hours. The new store will be located by Famous Footwear. The Christopher & Banks in Hays will now have the missy-petite-women store concept.

Check back to Hays Post as a press release is made available.