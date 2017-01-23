🎥 Nominations due Friday for Kansas Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award

KDOC

TOPEKA–The Kansas Department of Commerce has opened nominations for the 2017 Exporter of the Year Award. Each year, the Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award is presented to a Kansas company for exceptional international marketing success.

This award encourages the growth of the state’s international commerce by showcasing successful exporters as role models to the Kansas business community. The recipients are prime examples of how exporting is a significant catalyst for company growth and diversification.

The annual Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award proudly celebrates the successes of Kansas companies that excel in exporting and growing their communities. We encourage you to nominate a successful Kansas business for this year’s awards program.

The Governor’s Exporter of the Year receives:

An invitation to attend the Team Kansas awards banquet in the Spring, where top businesses from across the state are recognized

Statewide recognition of your business excellence

Use of the award to market your products

Membership in the Kansas International Trade Coordinating Council (KITCC)

Increased networking opportunities

A site visit from the Governor to honor the company’s management team and employees

Any Kansas company engaged in exporting can be nominated for the Kansas Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award. Visit KansasCommerce.gov/Exporter for more information, to nominate a business or to self-nominate your own company. Nominations must be received by 5:00 p.m. on January 27, 2017.

To nominate a company for the 2017 Kansas Exporter of the Year Award please contact:

April Chiang

Kansas Department of Commerce

Email: april.chiang@ks.gov

Phone: (785) 296-5473

TTY: 711

Several western Kansas companies have received the award.

KANSAS GOVERNOR’S EXPORTER OF THE YEAR AWARD–PAST EXPORTER OF THE YEAR WINNERS

2016 GT Manufacturing Inc. – Clay Center

2015: Vektek Inc. – Emporia

2014: Kansas Aviation of Independence – Independence

2013: Excel Industries Inc. – Hesston

2012: Pitsco Education – Pittsburg

2011: Bio-Microbics Inc. – Shawnee

2010: Osborne Industries – Osborne

2009: Cereal Ingredients Inc. – Leavenworth

2008: Salina Vortex Corporation – Salina

2007: The Bradbury Group – Moundridge

2006: Great Plains Manufacturing Inc. – Salina

2005: BG Products Inc. – Wichita

2004: Tramco Inc. – Wichita

2003: American Crane and Tractor Parts Inc. – Kansas City

2002: Butler National Corporation – Olathe

2001: Landoll Corporation – Marysville

2000: Innovative Material Systems – Olathe

1999: Cobalt Boats – Neodesha

1998: Glendo Corporation – Emporia

1997: Pioneer Balloon Company – Wichita

1996: Roto-Mix Inc. – Dodge City

1995: Hill’s Pet Nutrition Inc. – Topeka

1994: Kreonite – Wichita

1993: Interconnect Devices Inc. – Kansas City

1992: Peabody Tectank Inc. – Parsons

1991: Didde Web Press Corporation – Emporia

1990: M-E-C Company – Neodesha

1989: Wenger Manufacturing Inc. – Sabetha