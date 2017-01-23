🎥 Nominations due Friday for Kansas Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award

TOPEKA–The Kansas Department of Commerce has opened nominations for the 2017 Exporter of the Year Award. Each year, the Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award is presented to a Kansas company for exceptional international marketing success.
This award encourages the growth of the state’s international commerce by showcasing successful exporters as role models to the Kansas business community. The recipients are prime examples of how exporting is a significant catalyst for company growth and diversification.
The annual Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award proudly celebrates the successes of Kansas companies that excel in exporting and growing their communities. We encourage you to nominate a successful Kansas business for this year’s awards program.
The Governor’s Exporter of the Year receives:
- An invitation to attend the Team Kansas awards banquet in the Spring, where top businesses from across the state are recognized
- Statewide recognition of your business excellence
- Use of the award to market your products
- Membership in the Kansas International Trade Coordinating Council (KITCC)
- Increased networking opportunities
- A site visit from the Governor to honor the company’s management team and employees
Any Kansas company engaged in exporting can be nominated for the Kansas Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award. Visit KansasCommerce.gov/Exporter for more information, to nominate a business or to self-nominate your own company. Nominations must be received by 5:00 p.m. on January 27, 2017.
To nominate a company for the 2017 Kansas Exporter of the Year Award please contact:
April Chiang
Kansas Department of Commerce
Email: april.chiang@ks.gov
Phone: (785) 296-5473
TTY: 711
Several western Kansas companies have received the award.
KANSAS GOVERNOR’S EXPORTER OF THE YEAR AWARD–PAST EXPORTER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2016 GT Manufacturing Inc. – Clay Center
2015: Vektek Inc. – Emporia
2014: Kansas Aviation of Independence – Independence
2013: Excel Industries Inc. – Hesston
2012: Pitsco Education – Pittsburg
2011: Bio-Microbics Inc. – Shawnee
2010: Osborne Industries – Osborne
2009: Cereal Ingredients Inc. – Leavenworth
2008: Salina Vortex Corporation – Salina
2007: The Bradbury Group – Moundridge
2006: Great Plains Manufacturing Inc. – Salina
2005: BG Products Inc. – Wichita
2004: Tramco Inc. – Wichita
2003: American Crane and Tractor Parts Inc. – Kansas City
2002: Butler National Corporation – Olathe
2001: Landoll Corporation – Marysville
2000: Innovative Material Systems – Olathe
1999: Cobalt Boats – Neodesha
1998: Glendo Corporation – Emporia
1997: Pioneer Balloon Company – Wichita
1996: Roto-Mix Inc. – Dodge City
1995: Hill’s Pet Nutrition Inc. – Topeka
1994: Kreonite – Wichita
1993: Interconnect Devices Inc. – Kansas City
1992: Peabody Tectank Inc. – Parsons
1991: Didde Web Press Corporation – Emporia
1990: M-E-C Company – Neodesha
1989: Wenger Manufacturing Inc. – Sabetha